A4146 Stoke Hammond bypass closed

Motorists are advised to replan their journeys due to ongoing work at the A4146 Stoke Hammond bypass.

A Buckinghamshire County Council spokesman said; “Our immediate focus is to complete repairs to the damaged sections of the bypass as quickly as possible.

“We remain in discussions with [contractor] Carillion over a longer term solution.”

Road users took to social media in the last few days to complain of “enormous” potholes on the road between Milton Keynes and Leighton Buzzard.

More on this to follow.