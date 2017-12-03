Agents have Christmas boxed up

An estate agency is helping to put a smile on children’s faces this Christmas.

Estate agency Connells in Leighton Buzzard has collected more than 100 boxes as part of Operation Christmas Child to donate to underprivileged children around the world.

The Christmas giving initiative, by international charity Samaritan’s Purse, a charity which has sent more than 120 million gift-filled shoeboxes to needy children since 1990, ran from November 1 until November 18. Boxes are now being distributed with the aim of reaching children around the world by Christmas Day.

The local Connells branch has taken part in Operation Christmas Child for several years, and acts as a drop-off point in the local community for the shoe boxes as well as driving the initiative with its employees and customers.

Connells esidential sales manager Phill Appleby said: “This is an incredibly worthwhile appeal and we are very proud to play a part in enabling all of the good work that Samaritans Purse does by supporting Operation Christmas Child again this year.

“Our business is reliant on our strong link with the community and taking part in Operation Christmas Child enables us to meet many more local people, bringing us all together at this traditional time of giving.

“We love opening up our doors to the community and being the local drop-off point for the shoe boxes.

“We would like to say a big thank you to all those who joined us in supporting this cause and generously brought in a box this year.”