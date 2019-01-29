Amore bakery expands business to open coffee shop in Leighton Buzzard

The owner of a new coffee shop in Leighton Buzzard is encouraging organisations to support local charities by offering them vouchers for cupcakes.

Paulo Benfeito, owner of Amore Bakery, recently opened a new coffee shop in Hockliffe Street, as well as coffee, they will be selling cakes, light lunches, cupcakes and snacks.

Amore coffee shop

He said: “I have 20,000 vouchers for cupcakes, I want charities, schools, local organisations and businesses to give them away as prizes or sell them to raise money for charities.

“The idea is that these vouchers are given away or sold as part of any fundraising done in the town.

“We thought vouchers would be a better idea than just giving away cupcakes, so they are always fresh and people can come in and claim their cupcake whenever they want, within reason.”

Paulo opened the coffee shop following the increased demand online for Amore’s cupcakes.

Inside the new Amore coffee shop

He said: “There was always a high demand on Facebook but we couldn’t always meet it as we were quite busy with the bakery.

“The woman who used to own the shop before us was leaving and I suggested we came and did a trial for three months, if it worked we would take over from her, she was happy with this.

“We are now in our third month and it has definitely been a success and we have taken over, now we are officially open.

“From here we plan to slowly expand the business over time, and become a restaurant one day.

“We also hope to do a lot of work in the community and raise money for charities, that is why we are doing the cupcake vouchers.”