A volunteer, describe as an inspiration to the young people of Leighton Buzzard, has received the High Sheriff Citizenship Award 2019.

Sammi Hull earned the accolade for her outstanding contribution to volunteering within the local community.

Sammi Hull receives her award

Sammi won the young person’s award and it put the icing on the cake for her 21st birthday celebrations last weekend! The award was presented by the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, Julian Polhill, at a ceremony on March 14 in Kings House, Ampthill.

Sammi was nominated by youth workers at Leighton-Linslade Town Council’s TACTIC centre, (Teenage Advice and Teenage Information Centre). Staff praised her dedication as a TACTIC Youth Forum member volunteering for a variety of activities and initiatives such as supporting a Mental Health Awareness Peer Project for young people and assisting with delivering a three-course dinner every Christmas for local older people.

But her volunteering goes beyond TACTIC. She has been a regular part of Rainbows and Brownies uniformed groups where she helps to deliver high quality programmes of fun activities.

“Her willingness to assist others and her commitment to everything she does alongside TACTIC Youth Workers is what makes Sammi the incredible person she is,” said Tracey Quinn, TACTIC Manager.

Sammi Hull with mayor Clive Palmer

Town Mayor, Cllr Clive Palmer, who was with Sammi at the ceremony said: “Sammi is a true inspiration too young People and a credit to TACTIC and indeed to herself and her family.”