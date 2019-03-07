Anglian Water investigating problem at Linslade “sinkhole” while road remains closed

Investigations are taking place to examine the extent of a problem in Linslade’s New Road after a sinkhole emerged yesterday afternoon.

The void is 8ft deep (X around 24 sq feet) and was spotted by a member of the public at 3.25pm, who alerted Bedfordshire Police.

The hole being investigated. Photo:Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team

The force were the first on the scene and closed the road, before CBC and Anglian Water officials arrived in the evening.

Anglian Water is now examining the scene and preparing a report for CBC, with the council not yet able to confirm when the road will reopen.

However, several LBO readers and Leighton-Linslade Town councillor Mark Freeman said there had been concerns over a big dip that had appeared in New Road months ago.

Having walked up New Road on Wednesday evening he told the LBO: “It looks to me as if the barriered area, where the hole is, is just above where the dip has been for a number of months.”

The void in New Road, Linslade. Photo: Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team

He said the dip often had water in it, even when there had been no rain – suggesting the possibility of a water leak.

He added: “I believe it has been reported to CBC a number of times but no action was evident – they may have looked and decided there wasn’t a problem.

“Of course, as often happens, not dealing with this earlier has led to a bigger problem and disruption to users of New Road – especially the residents and businesses there.”

He was also critical of Central Beds Council’s “apparent lack of interest” in fixing areas outside of the town centre.

He said: “Pavements in our town, especially the older parts, are getting to be totally unsuitable for people who have sight or mobility problems.

“Surfaces are uneven, pavements are narrow and frequently obstructed with wheelie bins and advertising boards and frequently the camber is a hazard to those using scooters or pushing prams.”

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokeswoman, said: “The team were out last night and secured the hole. The road has been closed off and Anglian Water is currently on site looking at it from their perspective.

“We are waiting to receive a report from them about the site and what issues there are.”

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman told the LBO yesterday evening: “We were called around 3.25pm (March 6) in relation to a hole opening up in New Road, Linslade.

“We sent officers to keep the scene safe for motorists and pedestrians.

“We are now handing over to Highways.”

The LBO has contacted Anglian Water for a statement. The newspaper has also contacted CBC for a comment about the “dip”.

Have you seen the sinkhole? Has the road closure affected you? Email: joanna.gravett@jpimedia.co.uk

