Angry mum criticises Central Bedfordshire Council over dangerous parking in Leighton Buzzard

A mum from Leighton Buzzard has criticised Central Beds Council over dangerous parking in South Street.

The parent, who does not wish to be named, is raising the issue again with the council as the problem has not seen any improvement in the past three months.

Lorry mounting the curb on South Street

She said: “South Street is still dangerous, we are having continual problems on this road, nothing has changed.

“We had another incident recently when a driver mounted the kerb and nearly hit a mother pushing a pram.

“Drivers are continually mounting the kerb because of the cars parked on the other side of the road, they mount the kerb to get past. Parents and school children use these routes and it is dangerous.

“There are parking restrictions on South Street. There are also two stretches of cycle lanes on South Street which also come with parking restrictions, which people ignore and the parking enforcement people for the council never even check them.

A parent has complained to Central Bedfordshire Council about the dangerous parking in South Street

“It is frustrating because I have spoke to the police as it is dangerous but there is nothing they can do, Central Beds Council are the authority that deal with it, but they seem to be ignoring the issue.”

A Central Beds Council spokesman said: “We are aware of the concerns of the resident about parking on South Street. There are no restrictions on South Street although there are some on the side streets and junctions.

“We do not have Traffic Regulation Orders (TROs) to be able to undertake enforcement on cycle lanes.

“However, we do regularly patrol Clipstone and Brooklands schools near to South Street and have issued five Penalty Charge Notices over the last three months.”

The council added that there are single yellow lines that cover Monday to Saturday 7am to 7pm on the Hockliffe Road junction. There are also double yellow lines that follow into Hartwell Crescent.

There are double yellow lines that cover the Albany Road junction off South Street and another single yellow line from the Brooklands Drive corner to Stanbridge Road, which also has double yellow lines at the junction of South Street/Stanbridge Road.