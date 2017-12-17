Animals come out to play in the snow

It wasn’t just the young at heart who enjoyed the recent snowfall.

The animals of ZSL Whipsnade Zoo were out and about exploring their new glimmering, white landscape after heavy snowfall coated the zoo.

An array of animals, including African hunting dogs, Eurasian lynx, gaur and lions, were spotted investigating the sudden changes to their surroundings.

Founded in 1826, ZSL (Zoological Society of London) is an international scientific, conservation and educational charity whose mission is to promote and achieve the worldwide conservation of animals and their habitats. Its mission is realised through its ground-breaking science, its active conservation projects in more than 50 countries and the two zoos, ZSL London Zoo and ZSL Whipsnade Zoo.

For more information visit www.zsl.org