Animals enjoy the snow at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo

Animals at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo enjoyed the snowy weather on Friday, February 1, during the UK’s big-freeze.

The camels, Amur tigers and a wolverine were pictured outside in the snow at the zoo in Dunstable.

Amur tiger playing in the snow. Photo by ZSL Whipsnade Zoo

Visitors can come and see the animals at the UK’s largest Zoo every day of the week, and this half term there is an extra activity that will keep the children busy.

Aspiring young vets can put their animal care skills to the test with Vets in Action, a role-playing experience for children, which will run from Saturday, February 9, until Sunday, February 24.

Children can experience first-hand what it takes to be a vet at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo.

Upon arrival at the specially created Animal Hospital, budding vets will be placed at the heart of the action, learning how to examine, x-ray and perform treatments on different animals.

Camels in the snow. Photo by ZSL Whipsnade Zoo

To fully experience the varied life on a Zoo vet, children can join our toy surgeries and assist our vets with a health check for a tiger cub and surgery for a sick turtle.

Youngsters can practice their newly-learned skills by visiting the Pet Clinic next door and carrying out their own health checks for some smaller animals.

There will also be lots of interesting talks covering the captivating world of animal medicine, and demonstrating how ZSL Whipsnade Zoo’s team of vets ensure the Zoo’s 3,000 animals stay fit and healthy.

Wolverine in the snow. Photo by ZSL Whipsnade Zoo

