Another year of strong GCSE results at Cedars Upper in Linslade

Students at Cedars Upper School in Linslade are celebrating today after receiving their long-awaited GCSE results.

The school, which is part of the Chiltern Learning Trust, recorded impressive results as 47% of students achieved a Level 5-9 in both English and Maths, an improvement upon last year’s excellent results and well above the national average.

Cedars Upper GCSEs 2018

There were also very strong results in many subjects such as Chemistry, Biology, Physics, French, Art, Media, Child Development, Economics, Textiles and Music.

There were some outstanding individual performances with many students achieving top grades across the board. These included:

James Axford, Artemis Bekiari, Liz Clarke, Madeline Cook, Brendon Cummins, Dylan Evans, Joshua Gale, Emily Heale, Molly Horne, Henry Pike, Charlotte Lewis, Sean Rumble, Catherine Thomas and Hannah Wells.

Steve Palmer, Headteacher at Cedars said: “We are proud of, and delighted for, the students who have achieved these results after months of hard work and dedication.

“This is another year of consistently strong results, with significant improvements on previous year’s results. Such impressive achievement across such a wide range of subjects shows just what a really strong comprehensive school can provide and coming after our excellent A level results last week, this gives us another step forwards as a school.

“I would like to thank the local community, staff, pupils and parents for the support and commitment they have shown the school.”

Cedars’ open evening has already been scheduled for Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at 6pm.

