Appeal after assault in McDonald’s car park in Leighton Buzzard

Police are appealing for information after an attack in a McDonald’s car park in Leighton Buzzard in the early hours of this morning (July 27).

The assault happened just after midnight in the restaurant’s car park in Billington Road.

Officers are urging witnesses to come forward and have also issued a CCTV image of a man that they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

PC Elliot Wright said: “We believe there may have been other people either in the car park or inside the restaurant itself who may have witnessed this assault and if so we would like them to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“We’d also like to identify the man pictured as we believe he may have vital information about the incident so if you know who he is please let us know.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police via 101 or via the online reporting centre, quoting reference number 16 of 27 July.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.