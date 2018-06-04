Appeal after car stolen from Linslade garage

A Linslade garage has shared CCTV showing the theft of one of its customer’s cars by a gang of youths.

Linslade Tyres shared the video on Facebook last week and they have appealed for the public to get in touch with information.

The car was stolen at around 3.45pm on Monday, May 28.

Linslade Tyres owner Lucy Joyce said: “It was a customer’s car and when we checked the CCTV footage, we were shocked at the age of them – they only looked about 15 years old.

“We’ve contacted the police and they’re in touch with the owner of the car.”

Anyone with informcation can contact Beds Police on 101.