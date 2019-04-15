Appeal after Leighton Buzzard teenager dies following collision in Hockliffe

The family of a Leighton Buzzard teenager killed in a road traffic collision in Hockliffe on Saturday night have paid tribute to him.

Pedestrian Callum Williams, 16, of Redwood Glade, sustained fatal injuries after he was involved in a collision with a blue Vauxhall Zafira on Leighton Road, close to the junction with Hawthorne Farm, at around 11.42pm on April 13.

Callum Williams

Emergency services attended, but Callum was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, Callum’s family said: “We are saddened to announce the passing of Callum. He was the loving son of Caroline and Andy Williams; a young man just beginning his journey in life, tragically taken too soon.

“Callum was a brother, son and uncle. An intelligent, caring, considerate and loving young man, he will be dearly missed by many.”

Sgt Keith Evans, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are asking for anyone who may have information about the collision, or drivers with dashcams who were in the area at the time of the incident, to help us establish what happened.”

If you have any information, call Sgt Evans on 101. Alternatively you can report information online by visiting www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report, or by calling independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.