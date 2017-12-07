Appeal dismissed for Linslade golfer convicted of rape

The Court of Appeal has dismissed an application by Linslade golfer Gavin Samuels to have his sentence reduced following his conviction for a string of sex offences.

At the hearing yesterday, the country’s top judges ruled 27-year-old Samuels’ offending was too serious to consider any reduction in his sentence.

The former professional golfer, of Melfort Drive, Linslade, was previously convicted of four counts of rape against one victim, and sexual assault offences against two others, occuring over a period of years.

Samuels was jailed for 14 and a half years in April, to be followed with a five-year extension on licence.