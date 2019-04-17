Appeal for help to improve Appledown Rescue’s facilities in Eaton Bray

The team at Appledown Rescue and Rehoming Kennels are appealing for the public to help them continue to care for stray dogs.

The charity, in Eaton Bray, relies on donations to provide most of the money needed to look after the 50 plus dogs that are always in their care.

Appledown fundraising

The staff and fundraising volunteers have kept the donations coming in but after 20 years of spending on vet treatments for the strays, some areas of the rescue buildings are in need of an upgrade.

The rescue has a number of outbuildings that provide vital space for weekly vet visits, daily medical treatment, bathing, and recuperation following surgery. They are in constant use and are now getting to the stage where they are no longer fit for purpose.

Appledown Rescue has set up a crowdfunding appeal so they can give the facilities an upgrade, to allow them to carry on helping stray dogs.

Chair of the charity, Julie Shelton, said: “Up to now, every penny we have raised through donations has been used directly for the care of our dogs, in particular medication and veterinary fees.

“For our high standards of care to continue however, it is vital that we now turn our attention to our ageing facilities. Without wanting income for the care of the dogs to be affected, the fundraising team have set up this separate crowdfunding appeal.

“Upgraded facilities is a dream we all share, a dream we hope to realise through this appeal.”

The charity needs to raise £20,000 to its dream of new facilities a reality.

Appledown Rescue is grateful for every donation and they welcome suggestions on how to push this fundraising further. To make a donation visit: https://gogetfunding.com/appledown.