Appeal for votes for funding for a woodland trail at Long Spinney in Wing

The Friends of Long Spinney are appealing for the public to vote for their bid for the Aviva Community Fund for the Wood Carving Trail.

The community group, who look after the open space, Long Spinney, in Wing have applied for the funding to create a woodland trail to encourage more people to visit.

An example of a wood carving at Rushmere

Volunteers from the group have worked to reinstate the paths, replace the bridges and plant trees and flowers.

The idea of the project is to have a themed trail of things to encourage young people to explore Spinney and enjoy the outdoors, similar to the sculptures at Rushmere, created by Ian Freemantle.

Malcolm Oliver, from The Friends of Long Spinney, said: “We have had done a lot of work over the years since we have looked after the space, we have restored it and we now maintain it. We want to encourage people to come here and enjoy the outdoors.

“Part of the woodland has been given to the Scouting organisations for a campsite and we want to encourage more people to use the space.

Long Spinney

“Our latest bid is for woodland art to tell a story and include things to sit and play on and objects that are just fun to find in the wood.

“They will be created by Ian Freemantle, who has done some stunning work at Rushmere, he will include the opportunity for workshops to allow local people to contribute to the creation of the art.

“This project is aimed at further encouragement for as wide a range of people as possible to be attracted to the Spinney and to help personal physical and mental wellbeing with open space proven to be the very best cure for so many pressures of modern life.

“The trail would encourage children to come and follow the trail, it is an excuse for them to have a bit of fun and enjoy walking and an adventure.”

Voting closes on Tuesday, November 20, visit: www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk/voting/project/view/4-2879.