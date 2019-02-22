Appeal to find missing Linslade man with links to Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a man missing from his home in Linslade.

Karl Partridge, 22, was last seen at around 7pm yesterday evening (Thursday).

Karl Partridge

He is described as 5ft 9ins, of slight build, with blonde hair and facial stubble.

He was last seen wearing a grey hooded top, black t-shirt, grey jogging trousers and grey Nike trainers. He was also wearing a black beanie hat.

He has links to Milton Keynes.

A Beds Police spokesman said: “We are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call us on 101, quoting reference MPC/531/19.”