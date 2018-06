A silver Toyota Avensis spotted being driven dangerously around Leighton Buzzard was stopped by armed police last week.

Three men were arrested on May 26 on the A5 junction near Houghton Regis after a response unit lay in wait.

A Beds Police spokesman said the unit “just so happened” to be made up of armed officers.

Numerous social media posts claimed the car was causing “havoc” in Stanbridge Road earlier that day.