Armed robbers storm into man’s flat in Leighton Buzzard and hold knife to his head

Armed robbers stormed into a man’s flat in Leighton Buzzard and held a knife to his head during a terrifying ordeal.

The shocking incident took place at around 1.40pm on Tuesday, February 12, while the man man was at his home in Heath Road.

Two robbers, armed with knives, stormed into his flat. One offender held a knife to the victim’s head, while the other searched the flat and stole a stash of cash.

Both men then fled the scene, driving away in a silver or grey, Vauxhall car.

The offenders are described as both being in their early 20s. One man was white, the other was tall and of mixed race, wearing blue jeans and a green jacket.

Detective Constable David Pawelek, investigating, said: “To have his home invaded, in the middle of the day, by two unknown offenders was a terrifying experience for this victim.

“We are appealing for information to establish who was responsible. If you were in the area at the time, please come forward and report anything that could help us with our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via the online reporting centre or by calling 101 and quoting reference number 40/8746/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.