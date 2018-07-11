Arriva believe ‘It’s Coming Home’

The support for Gareth Southgate’s team continues with a message from Arriva on their buses in Bedfordshire.

It is the first time the team has got to the semi final of the World Cup since 1990 and the bus company is backing them to go all the way.

England take on Croatia tonight and a number of buses had the message ‘#ItsComingHome’ on the destination blinds.

Simon Finnie, Area Managing Director for Arriva: “We are really proud of England getting to the world cup semi-finals and wanted to join our customers in celebrating the team’s success whilst showing our support for the semi-final this evening.

“Arriva buses across the UK are displaying #its coming home on destination blinds and the feedback has been really positive. We wish England every luck this evening - #its coming home!”