‘Arson attack’ victims say heartfelt thank you to Leighton-Linslade community as lights shine once more!

The Leighton Buzzard family whose beautiful Christmas lights display was destroyed in a suspected arson attack is sending out a heartfelt thank you to the community.

Amanda Rigby, 51, and Robert Pugh, 47, had been adorning their house with brightly lit decorations for nearly two decades, but had their plans for this year’s display shattered when their caravan (which stored the lights), car, and electric boxes were obliterated during a suspected arson attack on November 25.

However, thanks to their kind daughter, Joni Rigby, who is running a JustGiving appeal, and family friend, Sophie Stone, who asked the community for festive decorations, Robert and Amanda are still bringing Christmas cheer to their Richmond Road home.

Robert said: “The response has been quite phenomenal really, regarding the donations. We’ve got reindeer, snowmen, Santas, and one couple donated all the way from Heath Road.

“A lady called Fiona even offered to buy us our shopping in Iceland. People’s generosity has left us speechless.

“The biggest headache now is getting new electric boxes for the display - I had six and four got damaged. But we’ll get there - we’ll come back bigger and better next year!”

Robert wished to say a big thank you to neighbours, friends, family and colleagues, and especially to his sister and “rock”, Beverley Roff.

Beverley said: “On behalf on my brother Robert Pugh and my sister in law Amanda Rigby I would like to say a massive thank you to the kind hearted people of the town who have donated lights and money to us. As you can see we have some lights up, which bring joy to the children and the elderly. Once again, a massive thank you.”