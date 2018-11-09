Artist from Linslade creates unique picture of Twiggy from human hair

Human hair sourced from Leighton Buzzard residents has been used to create a unique picture of 60s icon Twiggy that will be going on display at a prestigious event in Windsor this weekend.

Lesley Humphreys, from Linslade, is an artist who works with recycled items, she will be taking the picture to the Windsor Contemporary Art Fair.

Picture of Twiggy made from human hair

She was inspired to make the piece after a conversation while getting her hair done at the salon on Wing Road.

She said: “I was at the hairdressers and he knows I do recycled art, he asked if I had ever made anything from people’s hair before and I said I hadn’t but I would be open to trying it.

“He started collecting hair for me and it went from there really. The hair was donated from him and family and friends.”

Lesley, who gave up work to help with childcare for her granddaughter, is now working on her art full-time, this will be the first time her art is on sale at an art exhibition.

She said: “I decided to do Twiggy as she is quite iconic and I am hoping to do more art from recycled hair, I would like to do Sinead O’Connor.

“I like to make art from recycled things, I have used toys, threads and buttons, I will always use anything that people give to me.”