Aspley Guise boy battling rare cancer in race to raise £500k for treatment in America

Families are urged to go ‘Mad About Harry’, as Woburn and Wavendon Football Club holds a quirky sock fundraiser to support a brave young lad battling cancer.

Harry Banks, 10, of Aspley Guise, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2014, but his hope of long-term survival lies with a £500,000 new drug treatment in America.

Mad About Harry

His campaign is supported by the likes of cricket legend, Alastair Cook, and now Woburn and Wavendon Football Club is rallying to his aid.

Chairman of Woburn and Wavendon Football Club, Robert Hill, said: “Harry was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive childhood cancer. After many weeks of gruelling chemotherapy, unexpected setbacks in Harry’s treatment have occurred and he may need to have further medical care overseas, where more specific trials are available.

“Fundraising will help to enable Harry to have the treatment he needs and ‘Make A Difference’ to his tomorrow.”

The treatment will involve an antibody drug called Omburtamab, known as 8H9, which is fed directly into the spinal fluid around Harry’s brain.

Mum, Nina, said: “I wish with all my heart that we didn’t have to find ourselves in this position, but it appears that life can be incredibly cruel and is being especially so to Harry.”

Sports star Alastair Cook has also posted a photo on social media of himself with Harry, urging people to donate.

He said: “This is smiley, cheeky ten year old Harry who loves to play and watch cricket. My sister-in-law used to teach him and he went to our local primary school which our daughter now attends.”

On February 2 and February 9, Woburn and Wavendon Football Club is inviting players, coaches, and parents to wear a pair of socks of their choice in return for a minimum £1 donation.

Bucket collections will be held or you can donate via: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/joel-evans