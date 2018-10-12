Attempted break-in at Heath and Reach water tower

An attempted break-in took place at a Heath and Reach water tower, as security were concerned that offenders were on its roof.

On Tuesday evening (October 9), Bedfordshire Police officers were called to Eastern Way, after reports of suspicious activity.

Police News

Posting on its Facebook at 9.18pm that evening, Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team, said: “Reports of a burglary other building at the water tower in Heath and Reach, area search proved negative. Security were concerned offenders may have still been on the roof of the tower! Hopefully CCTV and forensics will help ID the offenders.”

Sergeant Liam Mitchell told the LBO: “The incident took place at around 8pm on Tuesday (October 9), when we received a report of a number of people acting suspiciously at a water tower on Eastern Way in Heath and Reach.

“Officers attended the scene, but the group is thought to have made off across neighbouring fields and efforts to trace them were unsuccessful.

“Nothing appears to have been stolen from the site.

“We’d urge anyone with information to get in touch on 101.”

In April, mobile network operator EE told the LBO that it was investing in extra security measures as it worked to restore the signal at the water tower site following vandalism.