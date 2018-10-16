Baby killed in Saturday’s crash in Slapton near Leighton Buzzard

Police have confirmed this morning (Tuesday) that a one-year-old baby died in a collision in Slapton on Saturday afternoon.

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and has since been released on bail.

Thames Valley Police are investigating following the single vehicle crash at 1.42pm in Horton Road. The boy was seriously hurt and later died of his injuries.

The man arrested, aged 35 from Potters Bar, has been released on police bail until Thursday, November 8.

The nearby Grove Lock pub was closed on Saturday afternoon to aid police. It reopened on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Fuller’s, brewery for the pub, said: “There was an incident, unconnected with the pub, which was attended by police and ambulance crews.

“As a result, the access to the pub, and therefore the pub itself, was closed on Saturday. Our thoughts are with all those involved and their families.”

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the police on 101 or visit www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ quoting investigation number 666 (13/10).