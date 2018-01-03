Baby otter rescued from Linslade garden after getting lost in bad weather

A baby otter has been rescued by the RSPCA after he was found in a garden in Linslade - half a kilometre away from the nearest river.

It’s not known how the otter managed to find his way to the garden, in Southcott Village, but when he was found on Tuesday evening (January 2) he looked disorientated.

Otter-ly adorable!... The otter that was found in the garden

Thankfully he was not injured, however due to him being so young he was taken to a wildlife hospital where he will be rehabilitated before being released back into the wild.

RSPCA animal collection officer Grace Mead, who picked up the otter, said: “When the call came in, I was so sure that it couldn’t be an otter as there is no river nearby.

“So I was really surprised when I got there and saw that it definitely was one!

“He must have gotten separated from his mother, and then as a result gotten lost and disorientated, possibly as a result of the heavy wind and rain we have had.

“Thankfully he has been found as I would dread to think what would have happened if he hadn’t. He is much too young to fend for himself.”