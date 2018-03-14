Barbecue giant set to open dedicated store in Milton Keynes this weekend

One of the biggest names in the barbecue world is opening its own dedicated store in Milton Keynes this weekend.

Weber has teamed up with Frosts Garden Centre in Woburn Sands and promises to bring an unrivalled shopping experience to the garden centre when it launches on Saturday (March 17).

The Frosts Garden Centre Weber World store will not only sell barbecues but customers can also learn more about the array of dishes they can cook and even get their current barbecue cleaned.

Although weather forecasts are predicitng snow this weekend the launch of Weber World coincides with the official start of Spring and the advent of warmer weather and lighter evenings ideal for barbecues.

The public is invited to attend the launch which will feature live cookery demonstrations from expert Weber chefs and a competition to win a free Genesis II and an iGrill 3.

For those who don’t win, they can still claim an iGrill 3 for free when they purchase a Weber Genesis II gas barbecue.

The launch takes place from 12pm, for more information visit www.weber.com.