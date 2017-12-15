BBC nomination for Paralympic archer and Leighton-Linslade ‘Yes I Can’ disability sports supporter

The Paralympic supporter of Leighton-Linslade’s ‘Yes I Can’ disability sports campaign has been nominated for a top award.

Jess Stretton MBE, of Hemel Hempstead, is celebrating her nomination as a top 10 finalist in the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year Award.

Jess said: “I feel really honoured to be nominated for such a prestigious award. Maybe it’s because it’s been a really good year; I went to Beijing in September where I broke the world record in my category, W1 women, with a score of 657.

“Everyone at home is really proud and Silver Arrow Archery, Edlesborough, has been really supportive.”

Jess competed in the Beijing 2017 World Archery Para Championships and is also famous for winning a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

The awards ceremony is on December 17 in Liverpool and the top 3 finalists are Ellie Downie, Phil Foden and Millie Knight.