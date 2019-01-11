Bedford prisoner squirted faeces into plumbers’ faces

A prisoner serving at HMP Bedford has been sentenced to an extra two years after squirting a bottle of faeces at two plumbers and a prison officer.

Jamie Lee Blake, 25, was having the sink in his cell unblocked by two plumbers on February 22 last year when he carried out the “disgusting” attack.

Blake picked up an 18-inch piece of pipe and told the men to “get out” of his cell, before producing the plastic bottle containing faeces which he had prepared earlier as part of a planned protest.

Blake squirted the bottle directly into the face of one man and then at the other, chasing them out of his cell and squirting them further.

He then squirted the bottle into the face of a prison officer who attempted to intervene. The officer subsequently went on long-term absence.

At Luton Crown Court today, Judge Andrew Bright QC said: “It’s hard to think of a more callous, degrading and disgusting series of assaults on men carrying out their public duties.”

The court was told the bottle’s contents had entered “the facial orifices” of two of the men, who had been left concerned about contracting diseases.

Blake will serve the sentence after his current term has completed.

In 2012, Blake gained national headlines after he was convicted of microwaving a stray cat at his bedsit in Thetford, Norfolk, while in a drug-induced psychosis.

Blake was sentenced to his current six-and-a-half year sentence at Norwich Crown Court in September 2015, after he was convicted of imprisonment.

Blake has 29 convictions for 56 offences. Whilst in prison, he has committed eight assaults on officers as well as two other offences, and has been moved repeatedly to different facilities.

Judge Bright QC said he accepted that Blake had had an “appalling upbringing”.

Two psychiatrists’ reports from 2015 and 2019 determined Blake had an emotionally unstable personality disorder, but otherwise had no diagnosed mental health problems that could be treated.