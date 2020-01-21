Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service host training day to strengthen partnership with councils

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue led a training day with the local councils in the county to help strengthen the partnership with them.

Luton Council, Central Bedfordshire Council and Bedford Borough Council met at Dunstable Fire Station on Wednesday, January 15 for a day of training.

The training day was held at Dunstable Fire Station

The Fire Safety Team which consists of Protection and Prevention departments, engaged with private sector housing, licensing, building control, planning enforcement and environmental health across all three councils.

The training involved presenters from each authority covering subjects around legislation, housing regulation, safety and networking.

Station Commander Stefan Gardner-Potter, who joint hosted the event with Daisy Byron, lead officer for Houses in Multiple Occupancy and Rogue Landlord officer, said: “This was a great day of collaboration, it is the first time that we have all been together to deliver a joint training day.

"All attendees really enjoyed the event with everyone sharing their areas of expertise and experience.

"We are planning to do another event later in the year where we hope to welcome other like-minded organisations such as the Home Office.”