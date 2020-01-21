Bedfordshire Police is looking to recruit 20,000 officers

Bedfordshire Police is holding an information evening on Thursday, January 30, for those who are interested in a policing career.

The force is encouraging people to become one of the 20,000 new police officers driven by the Home Office national uplift and join Bedfordshire Police in its largest recruitment drive for years.

Bedfordshire Police recruitment drive

Throughout 2019, the force received over 100,000 999 and more than 200,000 101 calls, the force also made more than 8,000 arrests and secured hundreds of years’ worth of jail time for offenders, taking the most dangerous people off the streets.

Deputy Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst said: “We are a small and busy force that offers a lot of experience due to the wide range of policing challenges we see compared our policing counterparts, which makes us unique.

“At Bedfordshire Police you are not just a number, you will develop with the close knit team that surrounds you and there will always be someone to support you through the ups and downs of policing.

“If you’re looking for a truly rewarding career where you will grow and develop with multiple opportunities to specialise, join us as an officer.”

PC Hayley Hunter will be attending the information evening to answer any questions about a policing career.

She said: “Being a police officer brings a great sense of pride. We are a vital resource the community can call upon in time of need.

"We help people during some of their darkest moments and keep Bedfordshire safe by taking criminals off the streets.

“New officer recruits will join on a two year probation, and once they graduate they are able to develop within Bedfordshire Police, including specialising as a detective or in firearms, roads policing, counter terrorism or in digital and cybercrime, to name but a few!

“Every shift is different, we tackle new challenges with a mix of people every day. It is a demanding role, but very rewarding when we can make a real impact on someone’s life.”

New recruits will receive a high level of training and support from colleagues, trainers and the various police support networks that are set up to support colleagues both during their probation and throughout their service.

For more information or to apply for the role visit: www.bedfordshire.police.uk/careers.

To book a place on the information evening at Bedfordshire Police Headquarters in Kempston, please email: r.recruitment@bedfordshire.pnn.police.uk.