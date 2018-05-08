Bedfordshire Police now recruiting police officers and detectives

Applications have opened in a Bedfordshire police search for new recruits.

As well as continuing to recruit police officers, the county’s police are also looking to recruit detectives as part of a new Accelerated Detective Constable Programme (ADCP).

The programme, which has not been run before in Bedfordshire, will see successful applicants completing 16 weeks of training and a two year probation period. After a year as a PC, if they meet the necessary requirements, they can complete training needed to obtain a qualification to enable them to become a detective.

Three information evenings are being held for people who are interested in becoming a detective:

> Monday May 14 at Police Headquarters in Kempston from 6.30pm – 8.30pm

> Thursday May 17, at Luton University (Room G101) from 6.30pm – 8.30pm

> Sunday May 20 at the Rufus Centre, Flitwick from 10am – midday

Detective Chief Superintendent Sharn Basra, Head of Crime & Public Protection, said: “In order to qualify as a detective, successful candidates will complete initial training and work as a police officer in our response and community teams which will take about a year.

“This will give them practical policing experience, and will combine with other skills like curiosity, excellent decision making and the ability to problem solve.

“In their second year they will start their detective training, which gives candidates the opportunity to work with various teams, focussing on priorities for the force, such as burglary, domestic abuse and rape or serious and organised crime.

“We’re continuing to recruit police officers, too, who will bolster the force’s response and community teams. Our officers play a vital role in protecting the public and making Bedfordshire a safe place for all our communities, and we’re continuing to recruit dedicated people with local knowledge who want to make a real difference in the county.”

Recruitment for police officers will close on May 27, and recruitment for detectives will close on June 3, and applicants are invited to complete an online application form.

After a paper sift, successful candidates will be invited to take part in a national, independent assessment that every potential recruit must attend to demonstrate they meet the standards required of police officers. Those who pass the assessment centre will then be invited to an interview.

Visit www.bedfordshire.police.uk