Beds and Bucks residents challenged to spooky Keech Glow Walk to honour Tania

The family of a Dunstable woman who lost a battle with cancer is calling on Beds and Bucks residents join a special Hallowe’en-themed walk to thank the charity that supported her.

Tania Scott died at Keech Hospice Care in Luton in August, aged 52, having been diagnosed with cancer in 2016 and told it was incurable in December last year.

The Glow Walk. Credit: Clive Mear.

Now, her sister-in-law Natalie Impey, 38, is asking everyone to join her and her family and have fun at the charity’s thriller 10km Spooktacular Glow Walk on October 27.

“Tania loved everything about Keech, especially its gardens and beautiful surroundings, and appreciated the support and comfort she had there. At Keech she felt safe,” said Natalie.

“I’ve always seen Tania as a big sister. She was our sunshine and saw the good in everyone. Keech Hospice Care’s Spooktacular Glow Walk is the perfect way for us to remember Tania and to raise money to help this amazing charity which cared for her.”

Mum Tania, born and bred in Dunstable, devoted her life to caring for children - fostering an incredible 30 children over the years, as well as working as a minder and in child protection.

Tania and Natalie

In January she came to Keech Hospice Care, which cares for adults in Luton and south Bedfordshire and children in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes, to help her manage her pain and returned for further care during the last two weeks of her life.

Liz Searle, chief executive officer, at Keech Hospice Care, said: “Come along and join us for our 10km sponsored Spooktacular Glow Walk, starting and finishing at the Great Bramingham Lane hospice.”

Entry is just £15 and includes a t-shirt, glow paint and glow sticks, and a finisher’s medal. Participants must be at least 14 years of age. The party starts at 7pm with the walk beginning at 8pm.

To sign up: keech.org.uk/glowwalk or call 01582 707940.