Below average obesity and excess weight in Leighton Linslade

Levels of obesity and excess weight are below average in Leighton Linslade when compared to other wards within the Central Beds area.

Latest statistics shows that the average level of obesity in adults in Leighton Linslade ward is 22.9%, compared to a Central Beds average of 23.7%.

Data from the National Child Measurement Programme shows 13.7% of Leighton Linslade’s 4-5 year-olds are overweight (Central Beds average is 20%).

Data for 10-11 year-olds shows 27.6% of those in Leighton Linslade are overweight (28.7% Central Beds average).

To support a reduction in child and adult weight levels and raise physical activity a number of services have been commissioned by the council such as:

> BeeZee Bodies; weight management programme for young children, families, men and pregnant women.

> Oral health promotion; including efforts to reduce tooth decay in young children.

> Food Award Scheme; food businesses will be contacted to support them reduce the levels of fat, salt and sugar in food served.