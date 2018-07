Police are investigating after a bike was stolen from a business premises in Leighton Buzzard on Friday, July 6.

The black framed Varrera “Vengenance” 2016 model mountain bike was taken from the cycle rack at a business on Boss Avenue between 4pm and 6.30pm.

The bike has a black gel saddle with a small tear on the right side. There are some yellow paint scuffs on the centre of the handlebars.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 40/9951/18.