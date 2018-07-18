Bike stolen from secure car park in Leighton Buzzard

The owner of a bike that was stolen from a a business car park in Leighton Buzzard, is appealing for the public’s help.

Adam Tompkins, of Baker Street, cycles to work, in Grovebury Road, every day and was shocked when he noticed his bike, a blue Voodoo Limba, had been stolen from the secure car park on Monday morning.

CCTV image of the stolen bike

He said: “I cycle every day and park it in the secure car park, padlocked and chained securely, the car park is locked so only employees can access it, the gates open now and again to let traffic in and out.

“There was a fire alarm test on Monday morning, matching up with the time the man leaves on my bike on the CCTV.

“It’s very frustrating, he just cut the padlock off and then rode off out through the gates.

“My manager checked CCTV and we have a picture of him but it’s not very good.

“I haven’t heard anything from the police yet, I only got the bike in April, I hope someone recognises the man or has seen the bike.”

Adam described the man as in his 40’s, with a bald head.

Police are investigating the incident.