Black Lion’s Gin and Jazz festival a treat for Leighton Buzzard

A scrumptious Leighton Buzzard gin festival will give you plenty of Dutch Courage during the hot weather, as The Black Lion has an array of flavours, tonics and garnishes for curious customers to try.

From Monday, June 4 to Sunday, June 10, the High Street pub is hosting its Gin and Jazz festival, complete with live music, ‘Tipsy tea’ parties and 255 gins to try.

Gin and Jazz festival

There will also be an array of street food in its garden, while landlady Nikki Brodin believes their selection is better than your average London gin bar!

Nikki said: “Gin is the ‘in’ drink; it’s been around for a while and is becoming more and more popular.

“We will have our gin bar out the back, 255 gins - all premium - and a ‘botanical garden’ with herbs.

“We’re organising ‘Tipsy Tea’ parties where you can have cups of gin and tonic, cakes and sandwiches - just minus the tea(!) - while you can also buy a gin tasting board with four, six or eight gins.

“We’d love people to come down and support our Gin and Jazz festival - I don’t think there’s anything of this level in Bedfordshire or in a London bar.”

From Monday to Wednesday the pub will have two and three piece Jazz bands serenading guests in the garden, while on Thursday, June 7, The Fenny Stompers will be entertaining gin tasters, before Orchestral Manoeuvres in Jazz take to the stage on Sunday, June 10 from 3pm.

There will also be tasty street food on offer in the garden: Monday - Indian Street Food 147; Tuesday - Delisha Authentic Curry; Wednesday - Baja Canta Mexican; Thursday - Boxwood Caribbean; Friday - The Little Oven of Joy Pizza); Sunday - Calzone Kitchen from 3pm.

Nikki added: “Some will say ‘I don’t like gin’, but because of all our flavours we will find something they like.

“We have rhubarb, strawberries and cream, juniper - 65 per cent is our strongest gin - orange, rose, cherry pineapple, saffron...

“We’ve even got a chocolate tonic and you can try many different garnishes, including thyme and lemon, strawberry, rose petals and apricot.”

Please book Tipsy Teas in advance. Message the pub on Facebook or contact them via email on their website: https://www.blacklionlb.com/contact-us