Boy’s marathon mission to reunite medal with owner after finding it in Leighton Buzzard field

A determined schoolboy is on a mission to reunite an Edinburgh Marathon medal with its owner after he found it in a Leighton Buzzard field.

Ross Livingstone, 10, of Abbots Langley Primary School, was visiting his father Ross on February 3 when he stumbled across the medal on land near Theedway.

The medal

The pair were enjoying a chilly weekend walk, when Ross spotted something sticking out of the soil and went to investigate.

Ross jnr said: “I stumbled upon a ribbon, pulled it up, and it was a medal! It would be good to get it back to its rightful owner.”

Ross snr, 58, said: “The medal is from 2009.I’ve done some research and there were 13,000 people that took part, but because of the heat only 8,250 finished.

“We were walking down the end of Theedway, where the new houses are being built. There was a house there that was knocked down recently. Maybe the medal had accidentally been left inside?

Ross senior and Ross junior with the medal.

“The marathon conditions would have been horrendous - it would be good to give it back to the runner.”

Contact Ross snr on: rossliv1966@gmail.com