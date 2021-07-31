Brave Hemel man sets new record for Leighton Buzzard diner's Inferno Chilli Challenge

A brave Hemel Hempstead man with a tongue of steel is proud to be the new record holder for Leighton Buzzard s famous Inferno Chilli Challenge.

Arron Charman, 39, visited The Dine Yard on Saturday (July 24) ready to eat what are claimed to be some of the hottest chicken wings in the country, at an eye watering 12 million scovilles!

Surrounded by onlookers, determined Arron chomped down eight and a half wings in the allotted time of 15 minutes, beating the previous challenger's attempt of seven.

New record holder Arron gave an impressive performance!

Arron said: "I felt pretty confident. I thought I could do it; I was well prepared!

"They started playing this death defying music - the funeral march at first and then they moved on to Johnny Cash Ring of Fire and that sort of stuff.

"The wings are off the scale - 12 on a scale of one to ten. I really can't describe it.

"As soon as I finished they gave me ice-cream to take away the pain, and when I'd eaten that, I said, 'please give me a milkshake!'"

Arron enjoys an ice-cream afterwards; right: with owner, James.

During the week leading up to the big day, Arron consumed whole bird's eye and scotch bonnet chilli peppers, before moving on to hotter products, such as the 'Da bomb' sauce which features on YouTube show 'Hot Ones' with Sean Evans.

However, since the challenge, he hasn't eaten any spicy food!

James Pratt, owner of The Dine Yard, said: "He did amazing, he was very very good.

"He had a different tactic; he removed the flesh from the bone first, which stops the sauce from getting around your face."

Close friend and dining partner Charlie Payne, 39, from Leighton Buzzard, added: “The heat didn’t seem to phase him as much as the others, but he just could not eat the wings quickly enough”.

Arron agrees that he could have finished the wings had it not been for the time limit; however, if challengers manage their 12 wings in 15 minutes, they have to go for a further ten minutes without a drink.

Arron laughed: "It was fun but I wouldn't do it again! What was left was the skin and the hot sauce, which was hard to chew."

After growing a moustache this year Arron has earned the nick name 'Inferno Tash' amongst his friends.

You can watch his daring attempt on The Dine Yard's Instagram page.

His friend, Shaun, said: “His performance changes how science defines the meaning of human pain and suffering”, while a Dine Yard waitress told them: “I’ve experienced childbirth, but eating these wings is much more painful."

The hot sauce was invented by owner James and his head chef, and James told the LBO that he would consider doing the challenge for charity.

Now, the question is, is anyone brave enough to beat Arron's new record?