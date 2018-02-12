Breakfast will be magic at Leighton Buzzard’s Oak Bank School!

Children at Leighton Buzzard’s Oak Bank School welcomed a team from the Milton Keynes Amazon fulfilment centre to celebrate a new funding partnership for their Magic Breakfast club.

The breakfast club was founded by the charity, Magic Breakfast, and is now supported by Amazon, aiming to provide pupils with a healthy breakfast and start to the day.

The breakfast club at Oak Bank School is one of 77 schools across the UK to benefit from Amazon funding as part of the company’s ‘Amazon In The Community’ programme.

The Milton Keynes team paid a surprise visit to the school, rolling up their sleeves to help dish up a healthy breakfast of cereals, bagels, juice and milk to fuel pupils for the morning of learning ahead of them.

As well as a nutritious breakfast, Amazon’s support is providing a specialist member of Magic Breakfast staff to work with the school to help improve the breakfast provision.

Mrs Feer at Oak Bank School said: “Magic Breakfast provision is having a big impact, with pupils enjoying time each morning to socialise and meet with key workers before starting their lessons settled and ready to learn.

“Oak Bank School is delighted to be one of the schools whose breakfast provision is supported by Amazon!”

Meanwhile, Magic Breakfast’s founder and chief executive, Carmel McConnell, said: “We are delighted to be able to add Amazon to our list of generous corporate supporters. This help is urgently needed. If we as a country want to improve attainment and social mobility, it makes sense to grow the successful Magic Breakfast approach into a national school breakfast programme.”

Dennis Li, Amazon Senior Operations Manager at Amazon in Milton Keynes, added: “A good primary education plays such an important role in helping kids build the skills and confidence they need to succeed in today’s increasingly high-skilled economy.

“Every child, regardless of background, should get an equal chance to excel at school.

“We’re delighted to be partnered with Oak Bank School helping children at the school to get a healthy, nutritious breakfast to improve concentration, boost attendance, and ultimately help them learn a lot more.”