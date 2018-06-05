BREAKING: Jury finds Baldwin family not guilty of all charges

The three family members of the Baldwin family have been found not guilty of all charges following their trial at Luton Crown Court.

Mechanics Richard Baldwin, 35, and his father Bernard Baldwin, 64, had been accused of attempted murder after the police vehicle was shot at on the A505 in the early hours of September 22 last year.

The defence successfully argued that the two believed the vehicle belonged to burglars and that they were attempting a citizens arrest.

Richard Baldwin’s wife Victoria, 42, was also found not guilty of a charge of assisting an offender.

The trio had suffered ongoing problems from travellers in the area.