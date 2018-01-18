BREAKING: Power cuts strike Leighton-Linslade again with over 1,900 properties affected

Leighton-Linslade has been hit by two power cuts, as engineers strive to help customers and businesses left in the dark.

There is currently a power cut in the LU7 1, LU7 2, and LU7 7 areas due to a high vaultage overhead electricity line fault.

The incident happened at around 1.30pm leaving some businesses worried about trade.

Zoe Pope, Linslade business owner at Sun Zone Tanning, New Road, said: “It happened at about 20 past one and we’re hoping the power will be back on soon.

“We’re a sun bed business and we’re normally really busy in the afternoons!”

1,984 UK Power Networks customers in the town are currently affected.

There was also a power cut this morning at around 5.30am in the LU7 9 and LU7 3 areas due to a fault on the electricity network and engineers had to redirect power. 433 LBO land properties were affected, with the number reduced in stages and 14 people left without electricity before power was restored to them at 8.31am.

A UK Power Networks spokesman published the following statement on their website: “There was a power cut in this area earlier. Our engineers worked hard to fix it and your power should now be back on. If you are still experiencing problems try resetting your trip switches or contact us and we will be able to help.”

Commenting the current power cut in LU7 1, 2, and 7, the UK Power Networks spokesman stated: “Our engineers are working hard to fix the power cut as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any trouble this may have caused you.”

The LBO contacted UK Power Networks but they could not yet confirm when the power would be switched back on in LU7 1, 2 and 7.