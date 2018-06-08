Breast Cancer Care’s flagship store celebrates ‘huge success’ and first anniversary in Leighton Buzzard

Leighton Buzzard’s Breast Cancer Care was delighted to celebrate its first anniversary, complete with cake and pink party bags.

The Lake Street charity shop held its special party on Tuesday (May 22) after volunteers past and present were sent personal invitations and customers came inside to enjoy the fun and afternoon tea.

The shop is the charity’s flagship store, the first it opened, and managers Lisa Charter and Rachel Holmes are pleased with their 12 month journey.

Lisa said: “Our volunteers are so enthusiastic – some have lost people to breast cancer or been through it themselves; they are so passionate about it because it’s personal.

“We have a wide range which is nice; we have six 14-year-olds doing their Duke of Edinburgh Award, and then we have adult volunteers of all ages, one lady is in her 80s. That’s what was so nice about the party.

“We also have male volunteers. They were thinking outside the box when they made their choice, which is good, as some people still believe breast cancer only affects women - but men can get breast cancer, too.”

The shop celebrated with regional manager, Louise Kelly, and the team has exciting plans for the future.

Over the last six months they have started introducing end of the line stock from stores such as M&Co and Monsoon, while they hope to reach out and participate in community work with schools.

Louise said: “Leighton Buzzard was our first shop, which has been a huge success, and we want to say thank you to everybody who has supported us so far.”

Lisa and Rachel would like to thank their customers for all their support, and the shop’s volunteers, who always come in “with smiles on their faces”.

Lisa concluded: “We still have people visiting the shop and saying - ‘ooh we didn’t know you were here’, so we want to spread the word and let everyone know about us!”