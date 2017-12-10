Bride-to-be wins prize at wedding venue

A lucky lady from Leighton Buzzard has won a treat of afternoon tea at the hotel were she is due to get married next year in a competition on social media.

Local solicitors Osborne Morris & Morgan teamed with The Woburn Hotel to run the competition giveaway. The prize was a voucher for festive afternoon tea for two at the hotel.

Facebook users were invited to ‘like’ the Osborne Morris & Morgan page and share the competition post for a chance to win the voucher.

Nadine Clarke was chosen at random and announced as the lucky winner.

Nadine, who is due to be married at The Woburn Hotel next year, said: “This was a fantastic competition with a great prize and I am very grateful to have won. I think what OMM has been doing both on social media and also in the local community is fantastic.

“Thank you so much. I was so happy I couldn’t stop smiling.”

Nadine and her maid of honour will be able to enjoy a selection of afternoon tea foods, including delicate finger sandwiches, homemade scones, a selection of tempting cakes and pastries.

Osborne Morris & Morgan office manager Paul Lockhart said: “Thank you to everyone who entered our competition on Facebook. The response was fantastic – we received over 250 entries.

“We would also like to say a very special thank you to The Woburn Hotel for donating the generous prize.”