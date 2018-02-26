Bucks County Council approve £4.5 million investment to resurface the Stoke Hammond Bypass

Bucks County Council has approved a £4.5 million investment for resurfacing the crumbling A4146 Stoke Hammond Bypass this summer.

The council approved the budget at a meeting on Thursday, which included the investment for resurfacing Stoke Hammond bypass.

Bucks County Council’s Cabinet met earlier this month and agreed the funding should be included in the 2018/19 budget.

Deputy Transport Cabinet Member Paul Irwin said he recognised the road surface had deteriorated in the 10 years it had been open.

After the meeting earlier this month, he said: “There’s always great pressure on our roads maintenance budget, and I’m pleased we’ve been able to increase our investment in the county’s roads in 2018/19.

“This is a road of strategic importance, and it needs resurfacing, which is why we’ve recommended the full council to invest £4.5m in a resurfacing programme.”

The news will be welcomed by drivers who have been complaining about the state of the Stoke Hammond Bypass, which led to a petition being set up, A4146 Stoke Hammond Bypass - Fix It!, on the Bucks County Council website.

Martin Gowans set up the petition, he told the LBO: “Anyone who uses the A4146 will know that it’s tricky to avoid the many potholes and defects along the road.

“It’s not as if there’s just one or two – you can get that at this time of year – the road is littered with them.”

Work on resurfacing Stoke Hammond Bypass could start in the summer.