Bucks County Council hope to reopen the A418 near the Wingrave Crossroads later today

Bucks County Council hope to reopen the A418 in Aylesbury, which was closed due to a gas leak and emergency repairs, later today (Thursday). Drivers are being advised of severe disruption on the A418 in Aylesbury this morning, part of the road is closed due to a gas leak and emergency repairs.

Drivers are being advised to take alternative routes and a diversion has been set up via the B5489 amd A41.

The closure is between Wingrave Road and the Douglas Road roundabout.

Gas distribution company SGN are carrying out the repairs, a spokesman for the company said: “We have a team of engineers on site working to make an emergency repair to our gas main near the A418 Aylesbury Road.

“Due to the location of our gas main, and to ensure everyone’s safety, we’ve closed a section of the A418 between Wingrave Road and the Douglas Road roundabout. A signed diversion is in place for motorists.

“We understand this is an extremely busy route, and we’ll be working hard to complete our repairs as soon as possible.”

A spokesperson for Bucks County Council said: “Gas leak A418 Bierton – SGN are still onsite working to repair the leak and the road remains closed. Currently no further information on when the road will re-open.”