Bucks Fire and Rescue rescue man trapped in vehicle in Wing

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue released a man who was trapped in his vehicle after a collision involving a car and a van on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the collision in Park Gate, Wing, at 3.39pm. They used one appliance and one crew from Aylesbury, one from Leighton Buzzard and an officer attended.

The Firefighters and paramedics released an injured man, another man was injured but not trapped.

At 4.05pm, on Monday, the fire service sent one appliance and crew from Aylesbury and one from Winslow, to Littlecote, near Stewkley.

A car had collided with an electricity pole. No one was trapped, one man suffered what were believed to be minor injuries.