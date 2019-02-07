Burst main fixed but Leighton Buzzard junction still closed while road surface work completed

Anglian Water says it has fixed the burst main in Leighton Buzzard but that the road closure will remain in place for now.

Yesterday morning (February 6) a water main burst on Stanbridge Road causing businesses and schools to close, and problems for the town’s GP surgeries and library.

A screenshot the Anglian Water website (taken yesterday morning) which shows the affected area.

350 customers were left without water - or very little coming from their taps - while engineers set to work at the Stanbridge Road and Lake Street junction.

The junction had to be closed yesterday evening while the main was repaired, however, it will remain closed into the weekend while further work is carried out.

An Anglian Water spokeswoman, said: “I can confirm that the burst water main has been fixed and that all properties were back on water from the very early hours of this morning.

“The road will be closed until the road surface work is completed. The engineers are assessing the road today and we are hoping for the road to be open again at some point over the weekend.”

Families reported their frustrations as they had to stock up on bottled water, and several commented on the bad traffic caused by the repairs.

Many households had their water back on in the early evening, however, residents in Stanbridge Road, Stanbridge Road Terrace and the surrounding area (including nearby Falcon Mews and Harrow Road) were without water late into the night; their supplies had been temporarily isolated while the engineers were working.

An Anglian Water spokeswoman, said: “We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and would like to thank local residents for their patience whilst we get things back to normal.”