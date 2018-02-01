100 extra parking spaces and more bike racks for Leighton Buzzard’s railway station

One hundred extra car parking spaces plus additional cycle racks are on the way at Leighton Buzzard Railway Station, the town’s MP has confirmed.

Andrew Selous, South West Beds MP, received the good news in a letter dated January 29 from Rail Minister Jo Johnson.

Mr Selous said: “I’m very pleased to see these additional car parking spaces and cycle racks at Leighton Buzzard station, although I remain extremely concerned about the fact there is currently standing room only on the 07.07, 07.27, 07.40, 08.07 and 09.33 trains from Leighton Buzzard to Euston.

“I’m aware that other, slower, services during the morning peak have plenty of seats but, understandably, rail commuters do not want their journeys to take any longer than necessary.

“The 400 brand new carriages that are coming over the next few years are very welcome but they can’t come soon enough as far as commuters are concerned.”

> What’s your view of Leighton Buzzard Railway Station? Email news@lbobserver.co.uk