Action demanded over HGV restrictions ‘flouted on a daily basis in Leighton Buzzard’

A councillor has called on Central Bedfordshire Council to enforce the heavy goods vehicle (HGV) restrictions in Leighton Buzzard.

Ray Berry, who is a councillor on CBC and also Leighton-Linslade Town Council, wants to see the Trading Standards officers, Highways officers and police enforce the restrictions on the town’s roads, like they have been doing in Dunstable and Houghton Regis.

He said: “I see they are enforcing the weight restrictions in Dunstable but what about the roads in Leighton Buzzard?

“There are weight restrictions on Heath Road, Plantation Road, Billington Road, Stanbridge Road, which are continuously ignored by careless drivers.

“People in this town feel like they should also be enforced in Leighton Buzzard, as well as Dunstable.

“The restrictions are flouted on a daily basis and I do not know of any checks ever being carried out here.”

On Friday, May 11, a total of 16 lorry drivers were fined in Dunstable for not obeying the local weight limits in the town.

A spokesman for Central Bedfordshire Council said: “There are existing weight limit restrictions in Leighton Buzzard which are enforceable.

“Leighton Buzzard is on our list of areas to visit with the police.

“The number of convictions has now decreased in Dunstable, and the message to drivers is getting through.

“So we will be taking the enforcement operations to other locations now, and areas such as Leighton Buzzard and Toddington are high priorities”.