Airline travellers warned to leave extra time after resurfacing work will close Airport Way

Resurfacing works will start on the roundabout of Airport Way, Kimpton Road and Vauxhall Way next week, following deterioration of the carriageway as a result of an especially cold winter and several months of poor conditions.

Luton Council has made the decision to carry out resurfacing works at this location under an emergency road closure.

Work will start on Monday 16 April and is expected to take place over four nights, between 10pm and 5am, finishing in the early hours of Friday 20 April.

During these times, Airport Way roundabout will be closed and there will be diversions in operation to direct traffic around the works. Marshals will also be on site, where possible, to assist residents and manage temporary traffic management arrangements.

Cllr Paul Castleman, portfolio holder for Highways, said: “Road users may have noticed the deterioration in this area, which is a result of snow and ice causing damage to the road surface as water gets into the small cracks.

“These essential works have been planned to minimise disruption, however there may be some inevitable delays. We ask drivers to take this into consideration when planning journeys, particularly passengers travelling to Luton Airport who are advised to allow extra time for their journey as the roadworks may cause some congestion.”

For up to date information on Luton’s roadworks, including diversion routes, please visit www.luton.roadworks.org